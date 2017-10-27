Navigate

Navigation

CBI directs Banks to implement SWIFT Standards

By on October 27, 2017 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has directed all Iraqi banks to adopt user protection standards approved by SWIFT before the end of 2017.

The bank explained that the standards of the 16-user protection network can be summed up by the need to restrict access to the Internet, separate sensitive systems from the overall IT environment, and mitigate cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities.

Other security measures include security intuition to protect against access to Internet sites, storage and prevention of safe password detection, management of bank identification numbers, separation of privileges, detection of suspicious activities within the system, registration of operations and plans to respond to various situations (errors and incidents) and information sharing.

(Source: Central Bank of Iraq)

Related posts:

UNDP to Implement E-Tendering system in Iraq Central Bank runs course on Combating Money Laundering CBI Governor meets with the UN Security Council Talal Abu-Ghazaleh cooperation with Central Bank of Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply