Reconstruction of Mosul Discussed with Key Partners

Planning Prospects for the Reconstruction and Recovery of Mosul Discussed with Key Partners

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), under the patronage of the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, hosted a seminar in Baghdad to discuss Planning Prospects for the Reconstruction and Recovery of Mosul.

The event gathered a wide range of partners, including the national and local government counterparts, United Nations agencies, donors, NGOs, academic institutions, and media.

Mr. Bashar Kiki, Head of Ninewa Governorate Council, stated that the lack of good planning in Mosul is causing a ‘chaos’, and now is the time to put an end to it by ensuring coordination among all relevant actors.

Mr. Kiki also discussed about the link between urban development and human development, underlining the importance of incorporating the view of the local population. “The people of Mosul are very resourceful,” he remarked, “we have to see how they already cope with the crises, and support them in their efforts where possible… It is important to build trust between local people and local government through transparency and accountability”.

Ms. Lise Grande, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, assured that the United Nations is committed to help Mosul through the Stabilization Programme of UNDP and the contributions of other UN agencies, and she referred to the Recovery and Resilience Programme (RRP) to be presented at the upcoming conference in Kuwait and UN-Habitat’s new data portal to support planning and implementation of the RRP.

Dr. Muzahim Al Khyatt, President of Ninewa University and Coordinator of the Reconstruction for Mosul, presented the overview of challenges faced by Mosul and sub-urban areas, and emphasized the importance of strategic planning and collaborating with the private sector.

Drawing on previous planning experiences in conflict-affected areas, Mr. Rogier van den Berg, Project Leader of UN-Habitat’s Urban Planning and Design Lab, clarified that strategic planning has the potential to accelerate decision making, and coordinate parallel processes, such as the long process of the restoration of the Old City, and defining key projects that need to be realized on the short term.

During the panel discussion, Mr. Mostaffa Elhiti, Head of the Reconstruction Fund, reiterated the need of finding new ways of planning in the city, stressing the need for a dynamic and strategic plan to respond to the needs in Mosul quickly.

(Source: United Nations Human Settlements Programme)