Weir wins Maintenance Contract at Zubair Oilfield

Weir Oil & Gas Dubai has reportedly been awarded a contract with Eni Iraq BV to provide global maintenance services for gas compressor units and associated equipment located in the three Initial Production Facilities (IPF) plants in the Zubair oil fields in Southern Iraq.

The gas compressor units are comprised of gas engines, gas compressors, and relevant associated equipment. There are 30 compressors in total, with 18 at Hammar, six at Zubair and six at Rafidya. Weir engineers are now responsible for maintenance servicing of all compressors at each of the sites.

Ronan Le Gloahec (pictured), EMEA Regional Managing Director of Weir Oil & Gas, said:

“Weir was selected for this contract due to our experience in Iraq, local footprint and know-how of the specific rotating machines and Field Maintenance methodologies.

“In addition to our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Dubai and service centre in Abu Dhabi, we have a dedicated service centre in Basra, the first facility in Iraq has both API and ISO licenses.”

(Source: Oilfield Technology)