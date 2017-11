By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] (pictured) has said that oil export capacity at Iraq’s southern ports has increased to 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd), following the completion of its fifth single floating terminal.

The new terminal has a capacity of 900,000 bpd.

The Minister said Iraq will continue to expand its production and export capacity.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)