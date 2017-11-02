Saudi Arabia, Iraq to Reopen Border Crossing

By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are to discuss the opening a border crossing between the countries for the first time in 27 years.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Council of Ministers authorised the minister of finance to work with Iraq to draft an agreement on the re-opening of the Arar border post, which has been closed since Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, apart from its use for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

In a further sign of increasing cooperation between the neighbouring countries, state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has just resumed flights to Iraq after 27 years, following a similar announcement recently from Saudi budget airline Flynas.

(Source: Gulf Business, Saudi Gazette)

(Picture: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Haider Al-Abadi, 22nd October 2017)