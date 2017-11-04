Video: Iraq’s Kurds on Post-Barzani Future

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Masoud Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), has decided not to extend his presidential term beyond November 1.

His decision came just weeks after the failure of the independence referendum he championed.

The move casts doubt over who will lead the KRG after he leaves office, and what it means for the future of Kurds in the country.

Al Jazeera‘s Stefanie Dekker reports from Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region.