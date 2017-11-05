Lockheed Martin in $16m Iraq Deal

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $16,200,000 contract for automatic ground collision avoidance system F-16 integration, to include development, testing and integration on 34 F-16 Block 52 C/D model aircraft for the government of Iraq.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Balad Air Base, Iraq, with an expected completion date of May 13, 2020.

This modification is 100 percent foreign military sales to Iraq. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)