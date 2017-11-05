Navigate

Navigation

Lockheed Martin in $16m Iraq Deal

By on November 5, 2017 in Security

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $16,200,000 contract for automatic ground collision avoidance system F-16 integration, to include development, testing and integration on 34 F-16 Block 52 C/D model aircraft for the government of Iraq.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Balad Air Base, Iraq, with an expected completion date of May 13, 2020.

This modification is 100 percent foreign military sales to Iraq. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)

Related posts:

Alliant is Awarded $22m Contract Extension Bell Helicopter wins $22m Contract Extension Lockheed Martin to Train Iraqi Air Force Lockheed Martin in $7m Iraq Support Contract
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply