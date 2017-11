General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, St. Petersburg, Florida, has been awarded a $93,000,000 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Iraq) contract to obtain 120mm insensitive munition high explosive with tracer tank ammunition cartridges.

Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 26, 2022.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)