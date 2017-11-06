Oil Exports Rise in October

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for October of 103,730,680 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.348 million barrels per day (bpd), considerably up on the 3.240 bpd exported in September.

The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $5.455 billion at an average price of $52.595 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)