By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia has appointed Abdulaziz Al-Shammari as its new ambassador to Iraq.

Al-Shammari, who has been Charge d’Affaires of the Saudi embassy in Iraq since October 2016, was sworn in on Sunday before King Salman in Riyadh.

Relations between the two countries have been improving recently, with high-level visits, the opening of the border crossing, and new air routes.

(Source: Rudaw)