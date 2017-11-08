Iran Resolved to Establish Railroad Link with Iraq

The Iranian president’s chief of staff voiced the administration’s determination to construct a railroad linking Iran to the Iraqi city of Basra, saying the project would give a major boost to the transportation industry in the region.

Speaking to reporters in the southwestern city of Khorramshahr on Friday, Mahmoud Vaezi said various related bodies, including the Arvand Free Trade Zone and the presidential office, have decided to focus efforts on the establishment of the railroad to Iraq.

In addition to better services for travelers, the railroad would function as a regional corridor and bring a major change in the transportation industry, he added.

In February 2016, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had unveiled plans for railroad link with Iraq, expressing the hope that rail access to Basra would enable Iranian pilgrims residing in cities as far as Mashhad to travel to Iraq’s Karbala by train.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)