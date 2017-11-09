Iran, Iraq Assess Drilling Cooperation in Oil Projects

A delegation of senior executives from Iraq’s National Oil Company visited senior officials with the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) to discuss cooperation in drilling projects in Iraq.

Cooperation and facilitation of NIDC’s presence in Iraqi projects were discussed during the Monday meeting of the two companies.

A high-profile delegation from Iraq comprising executives of the Iraq National Oil Company and provincial officials from Iraq’s Zigar province paid a visit to NIDC in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan.

The two sides discussed views on facilitation of NIDC’s presence in Iraq, said Saeid Heidarian, an NIDC official.

Securing a toehold in the Iraqi drilling market has always been on NIDC’s agenda, he added.

