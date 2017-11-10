Calls for Men to Champion Women’s Participation in Decision-Making

On Global Open Day on UNSCR 1325, calls for men to champion and support women’s participation in politics and in decision-making

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), jointly with UNWOMEN and in coordination with the Implementation and Follow Up National Reconciliation Committee (IFNRC) of the Office of Iraq’s Prime Minister, held a consultative forum with women leaders and members of the Basra, Muthanna, Thi Qar and Missan Provincial Councils in Basra on 01 November 2017 with the focus on strengthening women’s political participation.

This is the fourth such meeting within the context of observing the Global Open Day and the 17th Anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325.

As in the previous consultative meetings that were held in Karbala, Baghdad and Erbil in October, the participants in Basra echoed the similar concerns by women leaders across the country. They noted the retrogression of women’s participation in Iraq’s politics. They urged UNAMI and UNWOMEN to engage male champions to support women’s participation and to also press the heads of political blocs and political leaders to act in support of women issues.

In her intervention, Ms. Yusra Naji, Member of Missan Provincial Council, decried male political leaders for marginalizing women. “The Iraqi society is male dominated, women are not invited to negotiations, they have no political rights, they are not represented in the Presidency, the Council of Representatives presidency, there are only two women Ministers, yet there is no legislation preventing women from occupying these high level positions,” Ms. Naji said.