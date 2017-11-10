Navigate

Central Bank orders Banks to Halt Operations in Kurdistan

By on November 10, 2017 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Politics

By John Lee.

Rudaw reports that the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has called on all Iraqi banks to halt their operations in the Kurdistan Region indefinitely.

It says that any bank that disobeys will no longer receive foreign currency transfers from the central bank.

Banks have reportedly been given one week to inform Iraq’s financial regulator of what steps they have taken to halt their operations in the Kurdistan Region if they want to continue to trade foreign currencies with the Central Bank.

More from Rudaw here.

(Source: Rudaw)

