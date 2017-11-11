Kurdistan’s Tourism Suffering following Referendum

By John Lee.

Tourism in Iraqi Kurdistan has reportedly been hard hit following Baghdad imposed punitive measures on the Kurdistan Region following the independence referendum.

Many restaurants and guesthouses in Erbil have had to lay off employees after international flights were banned and the borders temporarily closed.

According to Rudaw, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had planned to invest in modern infrastructure and build hundreds of new tourist attractions across the Region, spending an estimated $100 million over the coming years to revive and develop an industry which many believed would be profitable in the long-run.

