Video: Kurdistan Secession Bid takes a toll on Economy

By on November 12, 2017 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics, Security

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The economy in the Kurdish region of Iraq has taken a hit after the referendum on secession.

The central government in Baghdad has closed international airspace, tourists are staying away, and there’s been fighting between Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga.

And while a ceasefire is now in place, uncertainty continues to affect the region and its economy.

The Kurds are disappointed in the people they thought were their allies, especially the US.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Dohuk, Northern Iraq.

