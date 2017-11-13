Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th Nov 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD766 (+0.2%) / $786 (+0.4%) (weekly change) (-20.2% and -17.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 24.1bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.9bn ($10.9mn).

ISX Company Announcements