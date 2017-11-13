Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th Nov 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD766 (+0.2%) / $786 (+0.4%) (weekly change) (-20.2% and -17.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 24.1bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD13.9bn ($10.9mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) will hold AGM* on Nov. 26, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of IRMC starting Nov. 21, 2017.
- Bain Alnahrain Investment (VMES) will hold AGM* on Nov. 22, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of VMES starting Nov. 19 2017.
- Cihan Bank for Islamic Investment & Finance (BCIH) will hold AGM* on Nov. 20, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BCIH starting Nov. 15, 2017.
- Asiacell (TASC) will hold AGM* on Nov. 18, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of TASC on Nov. 14, 2017.
- Karbala Hotels (HKAR) will hold AGM* on Nov. 14, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and increasing the capital from IQD50bn to IQD100bn through 100% rights issue to finance the remaining stages of the first phase of the project. ISX suspended trading of HKAR on Nov. 9, 2017.
- Kurdistan International Bank (BKUI) resumed trading on Nov. 5, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and adding “Islamic” to the bank name.
- Cross Transactions: 4.7bn shares of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance and Investment (BQAB) on Nov. 9, 2017, which represents 1.9% of BQAB capital. 354mn shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) on Nov. 8, 2017, which represents 0.12% of BGUC capital. 960mn shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) on Nov. 6, 2017, which represents 1.4% of BMNS capital. 10.8bn shares of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) on Nov. 5, 2017, which represents 4.3% of BELF capital. 5.0bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Nov. 5, 2017, which represents 1.9% of BTRI capital.
No comments yet.