Video: Tremor hits Iraq-Iran Border, Hundreds Killed

Rescue teams have been deployed to the regions struck by Sunday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border; initial assessments are that some eight Iranian villages have been affected.

At least 207 people have died so far, with an estimated 1800 others injured.

Rescue teams have been deployed towards the epicentre, 30km southwest of the Iraqi town of Halabjah.

Al Jazeera‘s Charlotte Bellis reports: