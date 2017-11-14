Plans to increase Kirkuk Oil Output to 1m bpd

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] (pictured) has said that Iraq plans to increase oil production at the Kirkuk oilfields to one million barrels per day.

According to Reuters, exports from Kirkuk have been on hold since Iraqi forces took back control of them from the Kurds last month.

At least three months will be needed to repair the old pipeline to Ceyhan port in Turkey. The main 600,000 bpd Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline had been offline since March 2014 following insurgent attacks.

