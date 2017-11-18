Iraq Stock Market ends week 6.3% Up

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th Nov 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD815 (+6.3%) / $838 (+6.6%) (weekly change) (-15.1% and -11.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.0bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.8bn ($8.5mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- According to the letter published in The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) website on Wednesday, a consultative meeting was held on Nov. 13, 2017 under the chairmanship of the Governor of the CBI and faculty of the CBI with heads of boards of directors and executive directors of Iraqi banks to discuss the letter of the CBI dated Nov. 7, 2017 related with the suspension of activities of branches of banks operating in the KRG. In the letter it was mentioned that The Iraq Private Banks League welcomes the directives of the CBI regarding the branches of banks in the region and appreciate what was presented at the meeting to ensure the stability of the banking sector and not subject to risk through the CBI’s guidance for upholding the needs and interests of the citizens in the region in all branches of activities in line with the decision of the Council of Representatives. On Tuesday, CBI sources told Reuters that the CBI has eased restrictions on private banks in its Kurdistan region. In addition, according to the observations of Rabee Securities, the Iraqi banks are continuing to operate in a normal way in Kurdistan region. (CBI, Reuters, Gulf-Times)
- The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) decided on Thursday to increase the fines for counterfeit banknotes from 500% to 700% and fines for the shortage discovered in the banknotes from 100% to 250% with the compensation of the shortfall. (Alsumaria)
- Cihan Bank for Islamic Investment & Finance (BCIH) will hold AGM* on Nov. 20, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BCIH starting Nov. 15, 2017.
- New shares of Mamoura Realestate Investment (SMRI) from the capital increase to IQD22.78bn through 15% rights and 3.6% bonus issues resumed trading on Nov. 14, 2017.
- Babylon Hotel (HBAY) will hold AGM* on Nov. 19, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results and distribution of 44.5% cash dividend (IQD0.445 dividend per share, 1.3% dividend yield). ISX suspended trading of HBAY on Nov. 14, 2017.
- Cross Transactions: 7.6bn shares of Al-Harir for Money Transfer (MTAH) on Nov. 15, 2017, which represents 17.0% of MTAH capital. 313mn shares of Asiacell (TASC) on Nov. 12, 2017, which represents 0.1% of TASC capital.
