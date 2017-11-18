Iraq Stock Market ends week 6.3% Up

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th Nov 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD815 (+6.3%) / $838 (+6.6%) (weekly change) (-15.1% and -11.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.0bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.8bn ($8.5mn).

ISX Company Announcements