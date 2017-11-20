Germany continues Support for Iraqi Children

UNICEF thanks the people of Germany for their continued support to the children of Iraq

Years of conflict have severely curtailed the rights of children in Iraq. Their rights to protection from violence, education and access to safe drinking water are under assault from nearly every direction.

“UNICEF is working with partners like the German government to champion the rights of Iraqi children and to ensure they have every opportunity to fulfill their potential,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s representative to Iraq.

A new contribution of 23 million USD from the German government will enable UNICEF to deliver educational services to some 265,000 children who may have missed school for a year or more. The generous contribution will also be used to repair damaged water networks in conflict affected communities, so that families can return to their homes.

“The extent of violence and poverty faced by Iraqi children because of the long-lasting conflict is deeply concerning,” said Dr.

Cyrill Nunn, the German Ambassador in Iraq.

“Children are abused, abducted, injured or even killed without a chance to escape this cycle of violence and despair on their own. I am pleased that the German Government can support UNICEF in addressing the most urgent needs of these children, be it through protection, education or lifesaving water and sanitation,” Dr. Nunn added.

Over 3 million Iraqis are currently displaced. During the past year, more than one million people —half of them children—have been displaced as the result of the conflict in Ninewa, Anbar and Kirkuk governorates. Nearly 200,000 of those children are still displaced and receiving on-going humanitarian assistance.

(Source: UNICEF)