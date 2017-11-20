Iraq’s Southern Oil Exports “Close to Record High”

By John Lee.

Reuters reports that oil exports from southern Iraq have risen to close to a record high.

It cites industry sources as saying that exports in the first 20 days of November averaged about 3.50 million bpd, up 150,000 bpd from October’s average.

The current monthly record of 3.51 million bpd was achieved in December 2016, immediately before an OPEC cut took effect.

The news agency says that exports from Iraq’s northern fields have averaged around 250,000 bpd month to date, down from an estimated 450,000 bpd in October and more than 500,000 bpd earlier this year.

(Source: Reuters)