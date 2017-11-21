Jordan to Spearhead Syria, Iraq Reconstruction

By John Lee.

Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Ya’rub al-Qudah (pictured), has reportedly signed an agreement with a leading American company and a number of international firms to build an airport and a major logistics center to facilitate reconstruction for Syria and Iraq.

According to Al Arabiya, the new facility will be built in Mafraq, 60 kilometers northeast of Amman, close to the Syrian border and on the international road connecting Jordan with Iraq.

The Jordanian government has developed a plan of action with the World Bank to make Jordan a major platform for reconstruction projects, the Minister is quoted as saying.

(Source: Al Arabiya)