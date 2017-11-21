Navigate

Navigation

Jordan to Spearhead Syria, Iraq Reconstruction

By on November 21, 2017 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News

By John Lee.

Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Ya’rub al-Qudah (pictured), has reportedly signed an agreement with a leading American company and a number of international firms to build an airport and a major logistics center to facilitate reconstruction for Syria and Iraq.

According to Al Arabiya, the new facility will be built in Mafraq, 60 kilometers northeast of Amman, close to the Syrian border and on the international road connecting Jordan with Iraq.

The Jordanian government has developed a plan of action with the World Bank to make Jordan a major platform for reconstruction projects, the Minister is quoted as saying.

(Source: Al Arabiya)

Related posts:

Jordan-Iraq Oil Pipeline to Cost $5-7bn Jordan keen to Reopen Border with Iraq Jordan, Iraq discuss Reopening of Border Crossing for Trade Jordan, Iraq to set up Joint Industrial Zone
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply