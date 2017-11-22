AISSOT first Crude Oil Shipment from Iraq

Following from the recent launch of its new Iraq-based bunkering operation, Al Iraqia Shipping Services and Oil Trading (AISSOT) has announced its first shipment of crude oil from Iraq.

The company said it shipped its first 2 million bbl of crude oil on their very large crude carrier MT Basra (pictured) on November 18, “successfully completing its first loading out of Iraq ever since the end of war in Iraq.”

AISSOT, a joint-venture company of Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) and Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC), says it now plans to become a leading crude oil carrier for OPEC’s second-largest producer by acquiring 80 tankers.

(Source: AISSOT)