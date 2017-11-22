Navigate

Navigation

BP, Eni “interested in Majnoon Oilfield”

By on November 22, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Reuters has reported that both BP and Eni have expressed an interest in developing the giant Majnoon oilfield, which Shell plans to exit next year.

Iraqi oil officials told the news agency that Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has not yet started negotiations with either company.

BP is currently developing the Rumaila field, while Eni operates Zubair.

Shell is expected to hand over Majnoon operations to the state-owned Basra Oil Company by the end of June 2018.

Both Chevron and Total have been previously reported as being interested in taking over the field.

(Source: Reuters)

Related posts:

Chevron, Total interested in Majnoon oilfield Petronas may Exit Majnoon Oil Field US Firm in $210m Deal at Majnoon Field Shell “Considering Selling” Iraq Oil Assets
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply