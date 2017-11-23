Abadi Promises War on Corruption

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has warned “the corrupt ones against playing with fire” as he pledged to fight corruption in state institutions, saying “the coming war will be against the corrupt ones.”
In his weekly press conference, Abadi stressed the need for “a comprehensive economic reform in both public and private sectors.”
“The corrupt ones tried to set fire to Iraq and distract it from the war on Daesh,” he said. “I promise all Iraqi that we will triumph over corruption as we did with Daesh,” he added.
He also urged the young people in Iraq to cooperate with the authorities to uncover corruption.
(Source: GardaWorld)
Sirs,
We wish that our cry out/calls/plea to P.M Abadi reaches him to take rapid actions with an iron fist.
its about time that big corruptors are punished and return back Iraqi’s fund to Iraq. Now that ISIS are almost out we should all aim to build Iraq; its education, health & economy etc.
Reputable Int. investors are still reluctant to work in Iraq due to corruptions and long winded routines and barriers from visas, permits, residency visas, old taxes law, and more and more
we see more light at the end of the tunnel
God bless Iraq