KRG PM Barzani holds Talks with Kurdistan Political Parties

Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani continued consultations with Kurdistan political parties to support unity and solidarity.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and a number of KRG senior officials, they visited Suleimaniya and met with the leaderships of the Change (Gorran) Movement, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and the Kurdistan Democratic Socialist Party.

Prime Minister Barzani and the head of the Change Movement, Omer Said Ali, exchanged views regarding the current situation, political developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad. They agreed to abide by the general principles and stressed the unity of rank among the political parties. The Change Movement submitted a number of proposals for which additional meetings will be held.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the KRG needs the full support of all parties until it overcomes the current crisis and a general election is held. He added that the KRG’s operational term has been extended by unanimous agreement of the Kurdistan Parliament.

At the PUK headquarters, Prime Minister Barzani and his accompanying delegation met with Ms. Hero Ibrahim Ahmed and a number of leadership members. Preparations for upcoming elections were discussed with emphasis on the importance of dialogue with Baghdad based on the Iraqi Constitution.

The delegation later visited the headquarters of Kurdistan Democratic Socialist Party and met with Mr. Muhammad Haji Mahmood and a number of his party’s leaders. Serious dialogue with Baghdad and importance of strengthening unity among all political parties in the Kurdistan Region were highlighted in the meeting. They also discussed international support for strong government in the Kurdistan Region.

