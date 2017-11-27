Iraq plans New Bond Issue in 2018

By John Lee.

Following Iraq’s successful return to the bond markets earlier this year, it is now reportedly planning a $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Dr. Ali Mohsen Ismail Al-Allaq [Alak] (pictured), told Reuters that the plan is currently awaiting parliamentary approval.

He added that Iraq’s foreign currency reserves have risen from $46.5 billion at the end of 2016 to $49 billion , helped by the increase in oil prices.

The country’s budget deficit is running at around $15.4 billion to $16.3 billion.

(Source: Reuters)