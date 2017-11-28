GivingTuesday: Help Iraq’s Street Children

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) competes with other charities for a share of $75,000 in bonus funds.

The more you give, the more bonus funds we earn for Iraqi orphans, street kids, and children displaced by conflict.

EXTRA BONUS: New monthly donors are eligible for a 1-month match. Sign up for $10, $25, $50, $100 – up to $200 – in monthly giving and get an extra month match.

Still not sure whether to give? Think of these children (All names changed for privacy):

Rana (10) who loved the Hope Bus but still worked on the streets and died after being hit by car;

Teenage Hasan who wanted a job to support a poor widowed mother but got targeted by a man trafficking in human organs who wanted his kidney;

Noor (13) who worked on the street and was nearly married off by a poor aunt who needed the dowry;

Little orphan boys, Khalid and Ali (6 and7), who were exploited by an uncle who forced them to beg on the street.

All of these children – and hundreds more – have been helped by your gifts. Many more are waiting…

