Investment Opportunity: State Company for Steel Industries

By John Lee.

Iraq’s State Company for Steel Industries, which is owned by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has announced an investment opportunities to participate in the management and production of the following projects in accordance with the requirements fixed in the investment profiles:

Sandwich Panel production

Built-up sections and bridge girders production

Metal chains production

Air filters for power plants

The company invites investors, financiers and specialized companies to participate in these important opportunities because of the need for these products in the Iraqi and foreign markets.

Those willing to participate should visit the company’s main office or its website to obtain the investment profiles, in whole or in part, bearing in mind that bids are to be submitted on the company’s website or by e-mail, at the end of the official working hours of Sunday, 10.12.2017.

Those wishing to participate may consult the Ministry of Industry and Minerals / Investment dept., as well as the company’s main office if you need detailed information or have a legal or technical inquiries or a field visit to the announced projects; you may contact through: www.scosi-mim.com, [email protected] .

(Source: NIC)