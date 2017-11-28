Jereh Enters Iraqi Oil Market with Integrated Solutions

Advertising Feature

Basra Oil, Gas & Infrastructure is held under the high patronage of the Basra Governorate, the Basra Council and Iraq’s Basra Oil Company from October 30 to 31 in Beirut, Lebanon. Government officials, project stakeholders and buyers and suppliers attend to explore the expanding energy projects in the South of Iraq.

Jereh Group made its debut in the panel discussion about investment. It displayed integrated solutions covering investment, financing, manufacturing, EPC to turnkey delivery under the Belt and Road Initiative. The solutions facilitate the development of local infrastructures and boost the economic growth.

Authoritative reports show that Iraq is OPEC’s second-largest crude oil producer and holds the fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves in the world. And Iraq is developing its oil fields and expanding infrastructure capacity in the south to accommodate more production growth. Large-scale increases in oil production would also require large increases in electric power generation. Significant upgrades to the electricity sector would be needed. To achieve this, reliable partnership and excellent investment and financing solutions are needed.

Johnson Jiang, President of Jereh Mid-East Region, made a keynote speech in front of more than 200 participants representing Basra’s thriving industries. He shared Jereh’s best practice in oil & gas, power and environment industry and what it can bring to the local industries, saying that:

“The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative offers a unique opportunity for development and social progress among B&R countries. Jereh can provide flexible investment and financing mode to help Iraqi customers build a reliable and secure project. We also collaborate with global partners to provide customers with integrated solutions covering investment and financing, turnkey engineering, technical services and equipment manufacturing.”

Jereh is a preferred partner for the energy industry. Based on technology-driven innovation, a deep understanding of customer requirements, and unique expertise, it is committed to offering customers the optimal solutions and project execution. Jereh has been working with industry-leading International Oil Companies (IOCs) and National Oil Companies (NOCs) on turnkey engineering, well service equipment manufacturing, oilfield services and environmental management.

The company has a large number of implementation cases in Iraq and Middle East area in fields such as natural gas boosting and storage, nitrogen pumping, cementing and coiled tubing for oil production, and oily waste treatment. It also has extensive experience in delivering projects worldwide, supported by its local teams and abundant partners in more than 60 countries and regions.

“With the support of Belt and Road Initiative, Jereh will leverage its experience to conduct more cooperation in a compliant way in Iraq and provide private-sector investment to assist in developing Basra to provide the infrastructure that’s vital to boost the economic growth,” said Johnson.

(Source: Jereh Group)