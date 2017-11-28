Restrata awarded Licence for GPS Tracking Systems in Iraq

By John Lee.

Restrata has been awarded a National Communications and Media Commission (CMC) licence to sell and maintain GPS tracking systems in Iraq.

The CMC Licence for GPS Tracking is an Iraq Government mandate and is being enforced locally through inspection teams running compliance checks on both vendors of GPS tracking systems, and their end users.

A Restrata spokesman said of the award:

“We praise the Iraq Government for taking a proactive stand on GPS Tracking standards and for championing the highest levels of compliance.”

Founded in 2001, Restrata is a British owned group with headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.

(Source: Restrata)