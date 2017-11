By John Lee.

Al-Burhan Airways has opened a new helipad at Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad.

A spokesman for the company told Iraq Business News that it’s planning to use the new facility to serve the sponsors of Frontier Exchange‘s Iraq Banking & Investment Summit, being held on 2nd and 3rd of December, by providing a helicopter shuttle between the hotel and Al-Burhan’s Centre for Business & Accommodation at Baghdad International Airport.

(Source: Al-Burhan Group)