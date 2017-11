By John Lee.

A Saudi-based bottling company is reported to be planning to open a new factory in Iraq next year.

According to The National, Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company (ACCBC), a subsidiary of Aujan Group Holding, will invest up to 250 million Saudi riyals ($67 million) over the next two years, creating for more than 150 jobs.

The new plant will include manufacturing lines for juices and soft drinks, and will also supply to neighbouring markets.

(Source: The National)