Alliant Techsystems in $28m Iraqi Defense Deal

Alliant Techsystems Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $28,778,721 firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (FA8106-16-C-0004) for the exercise of option year two for contractor logistic support for the Iraqi Air Force’s Cessna 208 fleet and the Cessna 208/172 trainer fleet.

Work will be performed in Iraq, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2018.

This contract is a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

