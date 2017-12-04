Oil Exports Rise Again in October

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for November of 105,050,804 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.502 million barrels per day (bpd), considerably up on the 3.348 bpd exported in October.

The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $6.008 billion at an average price of $57.194 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)