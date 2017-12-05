Navigate

US emphasises Importance of Sound Banking System

By on December 5, 2017 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

US Ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman (pictured) has  joined other distinguished guests and speakers at the Iraq Banking and Investment Summit on December 2.

The Ambassador spoke about the need to create economic opportunity for Iraq’s younger generation through a transition from a government-controlled, oil-based economy, toward a more diversified free market system that fosters and encourages private investment.

He noted the need to improve the ease of doing business in Iraq and emphasized that a sound banking system will be crucial to provide financing for aspiring entrepreneurs and business people.

The U.S. Embassy supports Prime Minister Abadi’s efforts to address these reforms and ‎is actively engaged in promoting U.S. business investment in Iraq.

(Source: US Embassy)

