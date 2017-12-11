Iraqi Airspace Flight Restrictions Relaxed

By John Lee.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reduced its flight restrictions in Iraqi airspace, though some restrictions will remain in place.

It had previously prohibited all US civilian flight operations over the country due to risks relating to the armed conflict with the Islamic State group.

Rudaw quotes a statement from Baghdad International Airport as saying that the announcement “means that global airlines can go over Iraqi airspace wherever they want.”

The FAA statement can be viewed here.

(Sources: Govdelivery, Rudaw)