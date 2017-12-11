Video: Has ISIL been Defeated in Iraq?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

In 2014, ISIL announced it was taking over nearly all of Iraq and Syria.

But three years later and billions lost, Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi says his military has defeated the armed group.

It’s been a long road to get to this point. The battle for Mosul alone took months. Almost a million people had to flee, and thousands left behind were killed.

More than eight thousand homes were reportedly destroyed. And that was just one of several Iraqi cities once controlled by ISIL.

What does this mean for Iraq’s future?

