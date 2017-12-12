New Career Opportunities in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraqi Kurdistan:
- Capacity Building Project Manager, Triangle Génération Humanitaire (TGH)
- Project Manager Communication with Communities, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Project Development Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Country Transparency and Compliance Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Shelter and NFI Cluster Coordinator , Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Appraisal Monitoring and Evaluation ( AME) intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Finance Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Country Finance Officer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Human Resources Coordinator, Terre des hommes
- Reporting Officer, Terre des hommes
- Coordinateur Logistique, Terre des hommes
- Deputy Country Representative, Terre des hommes
- Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Manager, Terre des hommes
- MEL Manager – Humanitarian Portfolio, Mercy Corps
- MEL Manager – Youth And Conflict, Mercy Corps
- Data Management Associate, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI)
