Germany ties Aid to Peace Efforts

By John Lee.

Germany has said that its continuing aid to Iraq depends on peaceful efforts to solve the conflict between Baghdad and Erbil.

Reuters quotes German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (pictured) as saying on Monday:

“Our support is for Iraq as a unified state … We want to continue that, but the precondition is that Iraq solves its internal conflicts peacefully and democratically, and that we find a way out of the tense situation we are in now.”

He was speaking to reporters following a meeting with KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani in Berlin.

Germany has given more than 1 billion euros in aid to Iraq since 2014.

(Source: Reuters)