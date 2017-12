By John Lee.

Shares in Genel Energy closed the day up 5.9 percent on Wednesday, after the company’s bondholders approved its proposal to reduce the outstanding bond debt from $421.8 million to $300 million.

It will also extend maturity through amending and restating terms to a new 5 year tenor.

DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as managers for the refinancing.

(Source: Genel Energy)