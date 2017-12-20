IBN Welcomes New Expert Blogger

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

This week at Iraq Business News, we are delighted to welcome a new Expert Blogger to our ranks:

Alessandro Bacci (pictured) is an independent energy consultant in relation to business strategy and corporate diplomacy (policy, government, and public affairs).

Much of his activity is linked to the MENA region, an area where he lived for four years. A multilingual professional, Alessandro holds a Bachelor of Laws and Master of Laws from the University of Florence (Italy), a Master in Public Affairs from Sciences Po (France), and a Master in Public Policy from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Singapore).

You can read his first blog here, and we look forward to reading more of his perspectives on the energy sector in Iraq.