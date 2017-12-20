UNAMI “Deeply Concerned” about Violence in Kurdistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) is deeply concerned about the violence and the reported casualties during demonstrations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) in the last two days, and calls for restraint and calm on all sides.

The people have the right to partake in peaceful demonstrations, and the authorities in KRI have the responsibility of protecting their citizens, including peaceful protestors. KRI security forces also are urged to exercise maximum restraint in dealing with the demonstrators.

UNAMI also calls on the demonstrators to avoid any act of violence, including the destruction of public and private properties.

UNAMI calls upon the authorities to respect and protect the media, after one outlet, NRT TV, was ordered to suspend its broadcasts because of the content of its reporting on the demonstrations.

The Mission urges the media to abide by the law, while emphasising the critical role of free and impartial media in any democratic society.

(Source: UNAMI)