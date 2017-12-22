Albilal Group joins IBBC

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that one of Iraq’s most significant companies, Albilal Group, has joined the trade organization.

Not only is Albilal a major EPC to many IOCs in Iraq, but also to the ministries of Electricity, Oil & Gas, Water and Infrastructure.

ABG was established since 1993 with main offices in Iraq and branch offices in UAE, Jordan and Egypt. As a $309m turnover company, they are now one of the most trusted and largest local companies in Iraq. Akeel Abdul Razzak, President & CEO of Albilal explains:

“The key to our success is the quality and expertise of our core staff, with both expat managerial excellence and over 3000 local Iraqi project deliverers”.

Albilal believes in training and development of personnel and this has seen us through the last difficult years in Iraq, to emerge resilient, sustainable and more capable as an organization.

ABG’s network of clients and partners includes many international and national firms working across the country in numerous several sectors. Albilal has 13 years of experience working in the Oil & Gas sector, with base camps located in all major Oilfields in southern region of the country. in the Power sector, the group earned significant stripes constructing 14 power plants and 71 substations across the country.

ABG is considered a 1st degree civil, mechanical and electrical construction company classified by the Ministry of Planning and Chamber of Commerce, making them one of the top companies in Iraq that is licensed and that has the ability to conduct mid to large scale projects. Albilal Group has received numerous awards over the years, two of which being for Reliability, Quality of Service and High Safety, it’s also ISO certified (ISO 9001, 18001, and 14001).

The group is delighted to be working currently on various essential projects in Iraq, covering Oil & Gas and Power and are set for an expansive 2018 and remains at the forefront of development in the key growth market of Iraq.

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC says:

“2017 has been an exceptional year for IBBC both in the volume and quality of attendees to our conferences in UK and Dubai, the very well attended and successful trade missions to Baghdad and Basrah and for the number of International and Iraqi companies that have joined our network”.

“Albilal joins new IBBC members Chevron, Al Burhan, Shamara and Ratba groups, Leicester and Northampton University, Serco, Rolls Royce, MenziesAviation and Xreach.

“All in all we are seeing confidence and opportunity return to Iraq, especially across the sectors of Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power and Education, with the promise of Tech and Professional services to follow in the coming year.”

(Source: IBBC)