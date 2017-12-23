Pipeline Network to cover all of Iraq

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] has reportedly said that Iraq plans to build a network of pipelines to transport oil products throughout the country, as an alternative to expensive and hazardous road transport.

Reuters quotes him as saying that the network will be part of a strategic plan that includes pipelines to deliver both crude oil and oil products to neighbouring countries.

Earlier this month Iraq announced plans to build a crude-oil pipeline to Iran.

(Source: Reuters)