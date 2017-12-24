Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st Dec 2017).

Note: ISX will be closed from December 26, 2017 to January 1, 2018 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2018.

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD809 (+1.8%) / $834 (+1.8%) (weekly change) (-15.7% and -12.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 36.3bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD31.6bn ($25.1mn).

ISX Company Announcements