Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st Dec 2017).
Note: ISX will be closed from December 26, 2017 to January 1, 2018 due to the end-of-year closing operations. The next session will be held on Jan. 2, 2018.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD809 (+1.8%) / $834 (+1.8%) (weekly change) (-15.7% and -12.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 36.3bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD31.6bn ($25.1mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) will hold AGM* on Jan. 9, 2018 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BIME starting Jan. 4, 2018.
- Ishtar Hotel (HISH) resumed trading on Dec. 21, 2017 after discussing and approving 2016 annual financial results and distributing 35% cash dividend (IQD0.35 dividend per share, 2.8% dividend yield) when the company has enough cash liquidity.
- Al Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) will hold AGM* on Dec. 25, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BAAI starting Dec. 19, 2017.
- Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) will hold AGM* on Dec. 24, 2017 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of SKTA starting Dec. 19, 2017.
- Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) called its shareholders to visit company headquarters to pay 35% cash dividend (IQD0.35 dividend per share, 6.9% dividend yield) from 2015 profit starting Dec. 18, 2016.
- Cross Transactions: 32.15bn shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) on Dec. 17 (7.0bn), Dec. 19 (13.9bn) and Dec. 21, 2017 (11.25bn), which represent in total 12.9% of BIDB capital. 525mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic Inv. & Finance (BCIH) on Dec. 17, 2017, which represents 0.2% of BCIH capital.
