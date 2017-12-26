Majnoon Development Plan — Important Move in the Right Direction

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Developing Majnoon Oilfield by National Effort — Important Move in the Right Direction

On 21st December, the Ministry of Oil (MoO) approved a set of measures relating to the development of the super giant Majnoon oilfield after Shell relingushed it back to Iraq

In addition to my emphatic strong and absolute support for the Ministry of Oil on this action regarding Majnoon oilfield, I find it timely to highlight some related basic issues that MoO and other authorities, especially the Council of Ministers and the Parliament, should pay attention to and take the necessary action on them.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with the former Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: mou-jiya(at)online.no, Skype ID: Ahmed Mousa Jiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad’s biography here.