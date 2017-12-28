Engaging NGOs in the Fight Against Corruption

Commission of Integrity launches campaign to engage non-governmental organizations in the fight against corruption

Iraq’s Commission of Integrity (CoI) has launched a national campaign to promote a broader engagement of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society in the fight against corruption.

Under the leadership of the office of the Prime Minister of Iraq and through the Funding Facility for Economic Reform (FFER-Federal) project, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting Iraq’s efforts to implment the refrom agenda introduced by Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi in late 2015.

During a ceremony in Baghdad, the Head of the CoI, Mr. Hassan Al-Yassery, said:

“Only by working together we can reinforce our efforts to end corruption. The six-month campaign that we are launching today will help us to mobilize civil society and improve coordination with NGOs to promote transparency, integrity and accountability for a better Iraq.”

The Director General of Relations with NGOs Office at the CoI, Mr. Mahmod Al-Jboree, added:

“Nearly 300 Iraqi NGOs are participating in this campaign, in addition to academic institutions. By engaging this large number of NGOs from different governorates, we are expecting to raise awareness of 3 to 4 million Iraqis.”

UNDP Adviser on Anti-Corruption, Mr. Anwar Ben Khelifa, said:

“This campaign is one important step in deepening the culture of integrity and leveraging the role of civil society as a key actor in flighting corruption. Through FFER-Federal, we will continue to support initiatives that help Iraq move towards good governance.”

UNDP’s FFER-Federal has already channeled high-caliber international expertise to support top priority reform initiatives. This includes assistance to corruption eradication activities, maximizing of non-oil revenue collection, and support to the Government to meet economic reform commitments and fiscal adjustment made under the loan agreements with international lending institutions.

(Source: UNDP)