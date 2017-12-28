Oil Ministry Declares its Final Exports for November

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for November of 105,050,819 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.502 million barrels per day (bpd), considerably up on the 3.348 bpd exported in October.

These exports were shipped by 40 multinational companies from the ports of Basra, Khor Al-Omaia and the SPM’s on the Arab Gulf, with no exports registered from Kirkuk.

Revenues for the month were $6.021 billion, at an average price of $57.316 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)